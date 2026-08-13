Indianapolis Colts Rookie Report Entering Preseason Play

The Indianapolis Colts' 2026 NFL Draft class has been slowly but surely acclimating to the next level.

The Colts are counting on their rookie class to contribute in year one, and training camp has been a great first look at the feasibility of said ask. This past week saw the Colts put on pads for the first time since the 2025 regular season concluded, and we got to see just how pro-ready their 2026 draft class is.

From developmental pieces to first-year starters and/or contributors, this class has it all.

Follow along as I break down each of the Colts' rookies' training camp showings through two weeks of practice, just in time for their first taste of NFL football against the New England Patriots to kick off preseason play.

CJ Allen

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' top draft pick (53rd overall) of their most recent class has been sidelined for the majority of training camp thus far, missing six of the team's ten practices.

CJ Allen was held out of the team's first two training camp practices as he worked back from a minor calf injury, but was soon sidelined again after injuring his hamstring. Allen has missed four consecutive practices, including a joint practice against the New England Patriots, as he deals with his nagging hamstring injury.

He could certainly be activated in time for the Colts' first preseason game against the Patriots, which takes place later this evening, but Allen missing as much valuable time as he has is concerning for someone who is expected to be defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's green dot as a rookie.

A.J. Haulcy

Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) walks up the field Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' rookie safety has been given a massive opportunity during his first NFL training camp.

A.J. Haulcy has been battling with second-year safety Hunter Wohler for the Colts' starting role at strong safety. However, Wohler has only recently returned to the gridiron after being sidelined for several consecutive practices with a hamstring injury, which has opened the door for Haulcy to slide in as the Colts' de facto starting safety alongside veteran Cam Bynum.

Haulcy has had a quietly promising training camp and notched his first interception against Daniel Jones in the Colts' last practice before they departed for their week in Massachusetts. His first preseason showing will be a great next step in determining just how impactful he can be in year one, on top of being the first opportunity to prove himself as the best man for the starting job in question.

Jalen Farmer

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) walks on the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts have been high on rookie guard Jalen Farmer since they drafted him early in the fourth round (113th overall).

Farmer has exclusively worked with the Colts' second-team offense throughout training camp. He had tons of offseason hype that suggested he'd be a contender for a starting job on the right side of the offensive line, but as training camp's end sits on the horizon, Farmer appears destined to be the next successful draft-and-stash player developed by OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.

Bryce Boettcher

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' other rookie linebacker has not only been a full participant in each of their ten training camp practices thus far, but has also taken the majority of the first-team reps among all rostered linebackers.

Bryce Boettcher has been viewed as a potential day-one starter since he was drafted, and especially after his strong spring showing, and it's now looking like he'll be more than just a sub-package defender who contributes on special teams as a rookie.

George Gumbs Jr.

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (52) rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I thought George Gumbs Jr. was destined for a practice squad designation after his raw prospect profile suggested he'd benefit from a pseudo-redshirt rookie season, but a quietly strong training camp has claimed otherwise.

Tonight's preseason opener against the New England Patriots will be a necessary next step in determining whether Gumbs Jr.'s training camp performance is any indication of his impact in year one.

Caden Curry

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Caden Curry (55) practices during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caden Curry is an Indianapolis-area (Greenwood, IN) native, and although his return home is a fun story, his training camp showing has suggested that he'll benefit from practice squad duties in year one. Curry's productivity at Ohio State has yet to translate to the next level, but he still has enough intangibles to continue betting on for the long haul.

Seth McGowan

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) catches a pass Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, during day four of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' lone addition to the running back room this offseason came via a seventh-round pick, but Seth McGowan has played nothing like a near-undrafted rookie player.

McGowan has taken full advantage of second-year running back DJ Giddens' extended absence from the gridiron and now looks to be the de facto RB2 heading into the 2026 regular season. He has since shown that he can be a solid passcatcher out of the backfield after his first week of training camp suggested otherwise, and now he can solidify himself as the Colts' best backup option in preseason play.

Deion Burks

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) runs drills on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts desperately need help in their wide receiver room, and although seventh-round rookie Deion Burks has flashed at times throughout training camp, it's hard to see a world where he's a key contributor on gamedays during the regular season.

Burks has been a regular rotator for the Colts' punt returner role, but outside of some scattered strong catch-and-runs with the reserve teams, he's yet to emerge as a potential year-one contributor on offense.

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