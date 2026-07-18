Multiple Colts Believed to Fetch First-Round Picks if Traded

The Indianapolis Colts are less than two weeks away from the start of training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex. The expectations in Indy for the 2026 season are playoffs or bust, as the team has now missed the postseason five consecutive years.

While the Colts are expected to compete for the AFC South crown, their season will hinge on how many of their important players return from injury. Daniel Jones (Achilles), DeForest Buckner (neck), Charvarius Ward (concussion), and others finished the season on injured reserve with serious injuries.

But if those players are not able to return to their former selves, or if the Colts get hit with the injury bug again, it could be a long year that ends with the Colts selling off assets for the future.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently put together a list of players on each team who would be worth first-round picks if they were to be traded. For the Colts, cornerback Sauce Gardner sits at the top, with Barnwell projecting that Gardner would be worth two first-round picks if he were to be dealt away. Two first-round picks are what Indy gave up to acquire Gardner from the New York Jets last fall.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As a 24-year-old with multiple first-team All-Pro appearances under his belt, though, Gardner's an elite player who should still have years of excellent football ahead," Barnwell writes. "I like his chances of exceeding expectations after a full offseason under Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis."

Barnwell named two more Colts who would fetch at least one first-round pick: Edge rusher Laiatu Latu and tight end Tyler Warren. Latu is entering Year 3 after leading the Colts with 8.5 sacks and finishing among the top-10 in pressures at his position a season ago. Meanwhile, Warren led the Colts in targets last season and is coming off a rookie campaign that resulted in a Pro Bowl nod.

While it seems the Colts could receive significant compensation for all three players, the chances that any of them are traded, regardless of how the season goes in Indy, are slim to none.

Starting with Gardner, the Colts believe he can be one of the pillars of their defense for the next half decade. He is an elite cover corner in the prime of his career who fits what the Colts want to do on defense as they incorporate more man coverage. With the high price they had to pay for Gardner, it's highly unlikely they would look to deal the former All-Pro.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) runs after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the case of Latu, the Colts could not afford to trade the former No.15 pick, as the rest of the edge room is riddled with question marks. Indy believes Latu is on the cusp of taking another step this season, becoming the double-digit-sack player they have always envisioned he can be.

Warren is another player that the Colts can use to build for the future, regardless of the regime in place. He is a complete tight end who is widely considered to be a top-five player at his position. It is not a stretch to say Warren can be one of the NFL's elite tight ends for the next decade.

Depending on how the 2026 season shakes out, the Colts could be sellers heading into 2027. However, it's more likely the Colts would look to deal some of their veterans before three young players who could be elite for the franchise for years to come.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter