Week 7 Power Rankings: Indianapolis Plummets After Disastrous Week

The Indianapolis Colts' collapse has officially changed the national conversation around the franchise.

After a disastrous loss to the Tennessee Titans and the firing of general manager Chris Ballard, Indianapolis finds itself facing mounting questions about the direction of the organization. With the season taking a troubling turn, let's take a look at where the Colts stand in the eyes of the national media.

Sports Illustrated: 28th (Week 6: 24th)

No sugarcoating from Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr . He dropped the Colts four places in his updated rankings after their embarrassing loss in Week 6.

“Losing to the Titans will absolutely break you as a person,” he wrote, keeping analysis very brief this time around.

I’m sure the fans will agree with you, Conor.

ESPN: 26th (Week 6: 24th)

ESPN’s team of beat reporters voted to drop the Colts just two spots, the shortest fall by any publication this week.

Colts reporter Stephen Holder wrote that Daniel Jones’ poor play is the most problematic offensive issue for Indianapolis, though there are reasons explaining why.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is pressured late in the game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Tennessee Titans defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The team's receivers are very underwhelming without Alec Pierce (heel), and the offensive line isn't consistently handling blitzes well. But Jones is not able to rise above those issues, ranking near the bottom of the league in QBR (30th), yards per attempt (29th) and completion rate (29th).”

After six weeks last season, Jones ranked in the top five in all three categories. Quite a regression.

Pro Football Talk: 27th (Week 6: 23rd)

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has just one question for the Colts: Is a fire sale coming?

Reports indicate a complete dismantling of the roster at the upcoming Nov. 10 trade deadline is unrealistic, but the Colts could still absolutely make some moves to expedite their rebuilding process.

But in the meantime, a bottom five ranking is definitely reasonable considering the current state of the franchise.

The Athletic: 30th (Week 6: 25th)

Chad Graff and Josh Kendall slid Indianapolis down five slots this week and into the bottom three in the NFL, one of two publications to do so.

Indianapolis Colts co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon stands not the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Things are getting ugly in Indy,” they wrote, referencing both the horrendous loss and the decision to fire Ballard.

The pair has some praise for Jonathan Taylor, who “keeps chugging along,” Taylor is on pace to rush for 1,300 yards for the third straight season.

Fox Sports: 23rd (Week 6: 20th)

A three-spot slide for Indianapolis in Ralph Vacchiano’s newest rankings, down to 23rd from its previous place at No. 20.

Vacchiano wrote that Colts CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon has “waved the white flag” on the 2026 season by getting rid of Ballard, getting the wheels started on a new chapter in franchise history.

“That’s a pretty clear signal that they’re heading for a rebuild and a new vision next season, which means coach Shane Steichen is probably next to go, and QB Daniel Jones shouldn’t get too comfortable either,” he wrote, adding that Sunday’s loss to Tennessee is indicative of where the franchise is headed: towards rock bottom.

NFL.com: 30th (Week 6: 24th)

NFL.com’s Nick Shook is the second of two media members to rank the Colts outside the top 29 teams, pushing them six spots down from No. 24, the longest drop by any major outlet this week. After firing their general manager, Shook doesn’t expect much from Indianapolis the rest of the season.

“Firing a GM midseason usually doesn’t produce sudden improvement, meaning the Colts are what their record says they are, and fans shouldn’t expect much more,” he wrote.

Shook pointed to a few familiar issues: turnovers, failure to capitalize on scoring chances and an underperforming defense as reasons for the devastating collapse.

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo arrives prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report: 27th (Week 6: 23rd)

Bleacher Report’s team of NFL writers collectively placed the Colts at 27th in the NFL, four spots down from last week.

“The Colts look far removed from the team that started 8-2 last season, with little sign of a return to that form in 2026,” Kris Knox wrote. “(They) are spiraling, and things could get worse with road games against the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars on deck.”

Daniel Jones has been poor, too poor to overcome injury problems at wide receiver. The defense has been too inconsistent and ineffective through six games.

And things are likely to get worse before they get better. Gear up for a long few months, Colts fans.