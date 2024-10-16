Dan Quinn Opens Up About Washington Commanders Success
The Washington Commanders are one of the most intruiging teams during the 2024 NFL season. They took just five weeks to match their win total from a year ago. After Week 6 -- which was a 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens -- the Commanders currently sit at 4-2 on the season.
The arrival of head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has brought in plenty of success and a newfound culture in the DMV. Evidently, Washington has plenty of room for growth. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn understands there's plenty to be improved upon for Washington.
"I think biggest truth [is] we're not where we want to be yet," Quinn claimed. "And I was honestly proud as hell of the fight we showed in the game yesterday, but I also think there's definitely another gear, and it's a gear that we need to get to and to finish against the teams we know we're going to have to go battle with."
The Commanders fell behind after a slow offensive start, but they crawled back to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. While Washington eventually fell short to the Ravens, the fought they showed proved that they're going to continue and get better throughout their rebuild.
After making a bit of an arrival, the Commanders are looking for their next step as a team to try and raise their ceiling on the season.
"That's what we're grinding for. Finding that next gear, and leaving the game, I would say, 'how do I know we're ready to learn that and to get there?’ I think six of the words I heard in the locker room last night, 'we're effing going to learn from this.’ And it was strong," Quinn said. And knowing that we have to be ready to not only play hard but find these moments that we can go take that next step, take that next gear, and that's what I anticipate us doing."
The Commanders aren't the same team they were. The clean house in the franchise worked, and Washington is on their way up as a franchise. The turnaround is here, and the club is on its way up.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 Things to Stash and Trash From Commanders' Week 6 Loss to Ravens
• Report: Commanders Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Gets Real About Ravens' Defense