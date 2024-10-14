Commander Country

Report: Commanders Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Washington Commanders could be without one of their key players for the rest of the year.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball under pressure form Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders fell 30-23 at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium, but they may have lost more than just the game.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is feared to have suffered a season-ending pectoral injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 6 game against the Ravens.

Allen, 29, is the longest-tenured member of the franchise after being chosen in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's been relatively healthy throughout his career, missing no fewer than two games in each of the last six seasons.

That would make the loss for the Commanders significant, not just losing a strong football player but a leader for the team on the defense.

So far this season, Allen has recorded 15 tackles and two sacks for the Commanders.

With Allen likely sidelined for the year, that would mean Daron Payne would have to step up immensely for the defensive line while third-year pro Phidarian Mathis and rookie Johnny Newton would also be counted on.

The Commanders have yet to officially place Allen on injured reserve, but that move appears to be coming soon.

Jeremy Brener
