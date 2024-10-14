Commanders' Jayden Daniels Makes Claim About Ravens' Defense
The Washington Commanders fell to 4-2 on the season with a Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. They suffered a 30-23 loss as their fourth-quarter push wasn't quite enough to even up the game and force overtime.
In the contest, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 24 of his 35 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. To do so against Baltimore's defense after a slow start to the contest was impressive and proved the first-year signal-caller can step up to a challenge.
According to Daniels, the Ravens' defense is the strongest the Commanders have had to face through their first six games, making his performance that much more impressive.
"To this point, for sure. Obviously what they do, how they operate, how they try to punch you in the mouth, and I think we responded well to that."
While Daniels found ways to thrive against a stout defense, moving the ball didn't come as easy to the ground game. The rushing attack only picked up 52 yards on 18 attempts -- an average of 2.9 yards per carry. The absence of running back Brian Robinson Jr. certainly impacted the team in a negative way.
Again, the silver lining from the contest is Daniels' ability to thrive and find ways to move the ball and make positive plays happen against a stout defense. It's only his rookie season and first year getting looks at these defenses, so finding ways to find success against them will be huge.
Daniels, in his rookie campaign, already has Washington's offense looking solid and that will only continue to improve as he gets more experience against good teams. Week 6 was a great opportunity for the reigning Heisman winner to prove he can excel against a stout defensive unit.
The Commanders have their franchise quarterback and the rest of the rebuild will now become much, much easier.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders HC Calls for Defenseive Adjustments Against Ravens
• Commanders Star RB Out vs. Ravens
• How Much of a Challenge Does the Commanders Offense Present the Ravens?