Re-Ranking the NFL’s 32 Backup Quarterbacks of 2026

I didn’t expect to update my backup quarterback rankings from June until the offseason. But plenty has changed since the start of the season, with a handful of starting quarterbacks sustaining injuries.

Sam Darnold didn’t last long in the Seahawks’ season opener against the Patriots, but Drew Lock has picked up the slack and has the reigning champions at 2–0. Time will tell whether the Giants and Commanders will see that kind of success from their backups after the significant injuries to Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels , respectively.

There’s a chance Caleb Williams comes back soon from his hamstring injury, but if he’s not back for Week 3, the Bears might be down to their third signal-caller with Tyson Bagent entering concussion protocol on Tuesday.

There were also a few surprises from the summer, including Anthony Richardson Sr. sticking around in Indianapolis and winning the backup role.

So, with all the changes, let’s re-rank the NFL’s 32 backup QBs of 2026.

32. Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniels was one of the feel-good stories from training camp. The rookie undrafted free agent from Kansas beat out Jake Browning for the right to be Baker Mayfield’s backup. It’s been a steep decline for Browning, who not that long ago was ranked No. 1 in these QB2 rankings .

31. Kyle McCord, Miami Dolphins

It’s been a struggle for McCord to stick with a team since being a 2025 sixth-round pick out of Syracuse. He was on the Eagles’ practice squad for most of his rookie season before ending up with the Packers, who then traded him to Miami last month for a 2028 sixth-round pick. The Dolphins needed a backup after trading Quinn Ewers to Jacksonville.

30. Cade Klubnik, New York Jets

As expected, Klubnik, the rookie fourth-round pick, beat out Bailey Zappe to be the Jets’ backup quarterback. But those predictions of him taking Geno Smith’s job at some point this season don’t look good. Smith is off to a strong start in his return to the Jets.

29. Quinn Ewers/Nick Mullens, Jacksonville Jaguars

It says something that coach Liam Coen wanted Ewers on his roster. He must have liked what he saw from Ewers’s three up-and-down starts with the Dolphins last year. But then Ewers found himself on the inactive list last week against the Broncos, making Mullens QB2. It seems the Jaguars still have some evaluating to do at this position.

28. Tommy DeVito, New England Patriots

The football public hasn’t heard much from DeVito since his memorable starting stretch with the Giants in 2023. DeVito didn’t see any action last season and rode the bench all the way to the Super Bowl with the Patriots. He must be doing something right because the team brought him back to be Drake Maye’s backup.

27. Kyle Allen, Buffalo Bills

It’s a bit surprising that the Bills, who are in win-now mode, don’t have better options behind Josh Allen. Then again, if the perennial MVP candidate goes down due to injury, this team has slim hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

Still, the decision to trust Kyle Allen as the backup could hurt the Bills at the worst time. Oftentimes, backups are just needed for a quarter or a game— or in the AFC title game . Allen has played eight seasons, but most of his starting experience came in 2019 when he started 12 games for the Panthers, and he hasn’t done much since.

26. Sam Howell, Dallas Cowboys

I’m not sure whether the Cowboys liked what they saw from Howell in the summer or they didn’t see enough improvement from Joe Milton III to justify keeping him as QB2. Howell is now on his fifth team in four seasons, going from the Commanders to the Seahawks, Vikings and Eagles.

Milton, who struggles with accuracy, is now on Dallas’s practice squad. With all the injuries at quarterback, maybe another team rolls the dice on him and plucks him from the Cowboys.

25. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rudolph is back for his eighth season with the Steelers. (He spent 2024 with Tennessee before returning to Pittsburgh last year.) The veteran quarterback had plenty of competition this summer with inexperienced signal-callers Drew Allar and Will Howard.

While I believe it’s time for the Steelers to see what they have in their younger quarterbacks, that likely won’t happen with Aaron Rodgers back for his age-43 season. This team continues to favor experienced players because they’re focused on the present rather than the future. If the season goes sideways, maybe coach Mike McCarthy will consider elevating Allar or Howard.

24. Kenny Pickett, Carolina Panthers

Pickett has played for the Eagles, Browns, Raiders and now the Panthers since the Steelers gave up on the 2022 first-round pick two years ago. Outside of his starting experience (27 career starts), Pickett doesn’t offer much upside as a QB2. He’s not a streaky quarterback who can get hot in a hurry and push the ball downfield, which is the case for most signal-callers on this list.

23. Stetson Bennett IV, Los Angeles Rams

With the Rams dead set on giving Ty Simpson a redshirt rookie season, that opened the door for Bennett to win the QB2 job for the first time in his four-year career. He played behind Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo the past two seasons and didn’t see his first regular-season action until garbage time against the 49ers in Week 1. He doesn’t protect the ball well at times, but the Rams love his backyard style.

22. Trey Lance, Los Angeles Chargers

Lance, the 2021 No. 3 pick of the 49ers, found some stability with the Chargers last year when he gained the trust of coach Jim Harbaugh after an impressive preseason. But Lance took a few steps back and was forced to compete with DJ Uiagalelei this summer for the right to be Justin Herbert’s backup.

21. Mitchell Trubisky, Tennessee Titans

Trubisky has found a new home after spending the past two years in Buffalo. He didn’t see much action as Josh Allen’s backup, but what Trubisky provides away from the field might be more valuable for the Titans and Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

Trubisky, the 2017 No. 2 pick of the Bears, knows what it’s like for a prominent young quarterback to have the pressure of delivering fast results. His past experiences can assist Ward on and off the field. Trubisky already has a connection with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from when the two worked together in Buffalo in 2021.

Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs has played for several teams over the past three seasons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. Joshua Dobbs, Detroit Lions

Dobbs landed with the Lions after Teddy Bridgewater retired last month. Dobbs made a name for himself after winning games for the Cardinals and Vikings in 2023, but he went back to bouncing around the league. He spent ’24 with the 49ers and last year with the Patriots.

19. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley, who notoriously made a Pro Bowl roster in 2022, is back in Baltimore for a seventh season and a third stint with the team. The Ravens keep bringing Huntley back because he’s a mobile quarterback with a similar skill set as Lamar Jackson, a plus for the coaching staff knowing that the playbook won’t shrink much if Jackson were to miss games.

18. Andy Dalton, Philadelphia Eagles

Dalton, who heads into his age-39 season, is Jalen Hurts’s backup after spending the past three years with Bryce Young and the Panthers. He took the QB2 job from Tanner McKee this summer. Now in his 16th year with 169 career starts, Dalton is no longer the kind of backup who can steal a starting opportunity. He’s a well-seasoned, savvy veteran who’s only expected to play in case of emergency.

17. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Mariota has seen plenty of work with all the injuries Daniels has sustained since being drafted by the Commanders in 2024. Mariota was asked to play too much last season and delivered erratic performances in his eight starts in 2025. Mariota could see more starts this season after Daniels injured his elbow last week. In 11 seasons, the 2015 No. 2 pick has made 82 career starts with a 36–46 record.

16. Tyrod Taylor, Green Bay Packers

Taylor is the perfect middle-of-the-road backup quarterback. He’s not a gunslinger, but his coaches love how he prioritizes playing under structure and protecting the football. There’s not much coaches hate more than a chaotic backup not sticking to the plays called. The mild-mannered Taylor never threw more than six interceptions in the three seasons he started for the Bills between 2015 and ’17. Overall, Taylor has made 62 career starts with 73 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

15. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Sanders doesn’t get enough credit for his stellar Week 14 performance last year because it came against the struggling Titans. In the game, the 2025 fifth-round pick displayed confidence and command in clutch moments, passing for 364 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and one rushing score in the 31–29 shootout loss. However, the Browns didn’t show much interest in building off what Sanders did as a rookie and had him compete with Deshaun Watson in a rocky QB1 battle during training camp.

14. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Mills is a quality game manager who stepped up last year to win three games while C.J. Stroud was sidelined with a concussion. Many forget that Mills was the starter in Houston before Stroud arrived as the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft. It says plenty that the Texans have made it a priority to keep him around, even after demoting him with Stroud’s arrival.

13. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Woof. It was a rough training camp and preseason for the 2020 No. 5 pick. Tagovailoa’s poor performances might have put pressure on the organization to rush Michael Penix Jr. back from his knee injury. To make matters worse, Tagovailoa wasn’t available for the first two games of the season due to an oblique injury. After how poorly it went for Cooper Rush in his two starts, Tagovailoa didn’t have to worry about losing his QB2 job, but he whiffed on his opportunity to steal the starting job from Penix.

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz has won a pair of game this season filling in for Kyler Murray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

It was a bit surprising that Wentz surpassed J.J. McCarthy on the depth chart after McCarthy lost the QB1 battle to Kyler Murray. But evidently coach Kevin O’Connell wasn’t going to get burned again from McCarthy’s slow progression. He made the right choice because Wentz made the necessary adjustments to give the Vikings a chance to win two games after Murray sustained a concussion early in the season opener against the Packers.

Wentz struggled last year as the Vikings’ temporary starter, but he learned from his mistakes, which hasn’t exactly been a trait of McCarthy since entering the league in 2024 as a first-round pick.

11. Anthony Richardson Sr., Indianapolis Colts

Richardson must have really turned a corner in the eyes of his coaches, because it seemed his days in Indianapolis were numbered. Richardson reminded everyone in the preseason why he was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, and his improvements on the field earned him the backup role over Riley Leonard.

Perhaps the Colts can’t get over how dominant Richardson was in the first month of his rookie season. There were shades of Cam Newton and Josh Allen with his arm strength and massive 6'4", 244-pound frame. In a spot start or in relief, Richardson’s game could give teams plenty of fits.

10. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

Stidham is ranked this high mostly because Sean Payton still decided to bring him back as Bo Nix’s backup despite his shaky performance in the AFC championship game against the Patriots (17-of-31, 133 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT). Granted, it’s tough to judge any quarterback in a snowstorm, but Payton keeping Stidham as his QB2 speaks volumes, given what transpired last postseason with Nix’s ankle injury.

Clearly, Stidham is doing something right in practice to gain that kind of trust from Payton. However, it’s a bit surprising that Stidham has only four career starts in six seasons with the Patriots, Raiders and Broncos.

9. Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Those who were upset about Winston being ranked No. 4 and not higher on my QB2 rankings from June might not like that I dropped him five spots. Then again, he might not have as many supporters after how poorly he played Monday night against the Rams.

L.A. allowed New York to hang around for a few quarters, but Winston couldn’t connect on his throws to give his team any chance to rally. That’s the issue with Winston: He can either be really good or very bad. When Winston plays more than a game or two, you tend to get the mistakes we are accustomed to seeing from him. Don’t be surprised if the Giants add more QB options, knowing that Dart could miss the rest of the season. It’s hard to trust a quarterback as streaky as Winston for a full season.

8. Gardner Minshew II, Arizona Cardinals

Minshew might be one of the quarterbacks that the Giants express interest in after Dart’s knee injury and Winston’s concerning performance against the Rams. Arizona should be set with Jacoby Brissett and rookie Carson Beck as their top two quarterbacks.

Minshew struggled in his nine starts with the Raiders in 2024, but the year before, he kept the Colts’ playoff hopes alive until the season finale. He has good days and bad, like most backups, but the highs can be impressive.

7. Justin Fields, Kansas City Chiefs

Fields has been an erratic passer since entering the league as a 2021 first-round pick of the Bears, but he’s also never been coached by the innovative Andy Reid. At one point, it seemed the Chiefs were going to need Fields early in the season, but Patrick Mahomes made a speedy recovery from his knee injury and has been outstanding to start the season.

6. Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

Bagent might have gotten some starting consideration from other teams because his name came up in trade rumors this offseason. But coach Ben Johnson was reluctant to part ways with the 2023 undrafted free agent, which is indicative of how he views Bagent as a quarterback.

However, Bagent might not be available for when his team needs him most. He’s currently in the concussion protocol, and Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury. If neither quarterback is cleared to play, Chicago could be forced to turn to veteran Case Keenum for the Monday night game against the Eagles. Bagent went 5-of-9 for 54 yards while stepping in for Williams during the second half last week against the Vikings.

5. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Rattler has lost 12 of his 13 career starts, dropping his first 10 games, but he showed impressive flashes in some of those games, which is why coach Kellen Moore decided to hand him the starting job to open his Saints tenure last season.

Perhaps that was partly because Tyler Shough needed more time to learn from the sidelines, but that was a legitimate quarterback battle that Rattler won last summer. Shough wasn’t a first-round pick who was being rushed to the field and needed to prove himself. However, the wins weren’t coming for Rattler, and that opened the door for Shough, who seized the opportunity to conclude his rookie year.

4. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

I know Mendoza hasn’t played a game, but I have no issues with keeping him in the top five of these rankings after the flashes he displayed in the preseason. He’s ready to be the starter, but the Raiders have decided to play it safe with their No. 1 pick. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Las Vegas eventually turns to Mendoza because Kirk Cousins tends to be a rollercoaster over the course of a season. But so far, Cousins has done everything right to keep the rookie on the sideline.

3. Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Lock shot up in these rankings, going from No. 17 to third, because he knows how to make his life easier. When in doubt, Lock has turned to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the results have been sensational since taking over for the injured Darnold. Lock connected with Smith-Njigba on a 45-yard touchdown during a critical fourth down in the victory over the Patriots in Week 1. Then Lock opened the win against the Cardinals last week with an 82-yard touchdown to the reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

The best backups make the most of their surroundings, and Lock has done just that since Darnold exited with a glute injury early in the season opener.

2. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Flacco still has plenty to offer with how well he played for the Bengals last season. Initially, it seemed Father Time was on the verge of getting Flacco in 2025, but it was obvious that the Browns’ dreadful offense was holding him back.

After the rare all–AFC North trade, Flacco torched opposing secondaries with the star duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It’s wild looking back at how productive the 41-year-old QB was last season. He threw for 470 yards against the Bears and delivered a 342-yard performance against the Steelers.

49ers quarterback Mac Jones is regarded as the best backup, playing behind Brock Purdy in San Francisco. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

I decided to flip-flop Jones and Flacco in June because I worry about Flacco’s age and the benefits that come from a Kyle Shanahan offense. Shanahan has put on a clinic through two games and has Brock Purdy playing like an early MVP candidate.

I believe Jones can come close to playing at Purdy’s level if he’s needed again. Jones kept the 49ers’ playoff hopes alive during a massive wave of injuries during the first half of the season. He produced a memorable upset road win against the Rams in Week 5, recording 342 yards and two touchdowns. Jones went 5–3 while filling in for the injured Purdy. If the 2021 first-round pick hadn’t signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the 49ers, he might have gotten some interest as a starter this offseason.