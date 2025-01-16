2 Key Commanders Players Get Massive Injury Update From Dan Quinn Before Lions Game
The Washington Commanders are mounting for a Divisional Round playoff game against the Detroit Lions. This comes just one week removed from defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 en route to their first playoff victory since 2005.
Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have established themselves as a resilient, tough-to-beat team in the NFC, which makes them so dangerous.
After playing in a tough battle against the Buccaneers, a few Commanders players are dealing with some injuries. On Thursday, Washington head coach Dan Quinn revealed a key update on two players who have an injury designation.
CommanderGameday's David Harrison reports that Quinn claimed that kicker Zane Gonzalez and linebacker Bobby Wagner are both "expected to play" against the Lions.
"No concerns about LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) and K Zane Gonzalez (hip), according to Commanders coach Dan Quinn. Both expected to play against the Lions this weekend," Harrison reported.
Just last week, Gonzalez got his shine, nailing a game-winning field goal with time expiring as Daniels led the team down the field.
Final game statuses before the game will be revealed later on in the afternoon as the Commanders prepare to hit the road for Detroit to take on the top-ranked NFC squad.
