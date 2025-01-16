Commander Country

Commanders Face Massive Challenges vs. Lions

The Washington Commanders won't have it easy against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in the Divisional Round for the first time since 2006, and it will certainly feel like that this weekend when they visit the 15-2 Detroit Lions.

The Lions are arguably the best team in the NFL, which should make things hard for the Commanders.

The team ranked sixth in rushing and second in passing, resulting in building the No. 2 overall offense in the league. The only squad ranked ahead of the Lions were the Baltimore Ravens, who are led by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson at quarterback and Derrick Henry at the running back position.

Only two teams have beaten the Lions this season: the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who the Commanders beat en route to this game.

Perhaps the Commanders should watch film from those games to see what worked and what didn't against the Lions, but it will ultimately come down to execution when the two teams line up on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Lions is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

