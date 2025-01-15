What Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Said About Commanders WR, It's Come Full Circle
The Washington Commanders posted an incredible 12-5 regular season, their best record since 1991, though they didn't win the NFC East division title. After getting an at-large bid to the postseason, the Commanders took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get their first playoff victory since 2005.
Now, Washington has to hit the road again, this time to take on the No. 1 team in the NFC in the Detroit Lions, who had a 15-2 regular season.
There is one storyline, however, that was sparked a few years ago. In 2022, Lions superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown name-called Dyami Brown as a wide receiver that was drafted ahead of him, detailing that in a matchup where Brown had zero receptions.
"The Commanders, they got a guy before me over there, I believe his name is Dyami Brown," St. Brown said. "...I don't forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I'm standing during the game. I'm going to give every team hell."
Dyami Brown is fresh off his best game in a Commanders uniform, so it'll be interesting to see if there is some added motivation on his end to replicate that performance or even top it. For St. Brown, these comments came two seasons ago, but he's emerged into a superstar and he still uses players like Brown as a chip on his shoulder.
Still, it's been four years since the draft and the narrative, overall, is quite silly, though it helped St. Brown keep an edge that allowed him to develop into a superstar.
With a defensive back like Marshon Lattimore and other talented players, Washington will look to limit the impact St. Brown makes to the Lions' offense.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Get Unexpected Boost in Win vs. Buccaneers
• After Playoff Win, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Isn't Satisfied
• Commanders Share Thoughts as Game-Winning Field Goal Doinked In
• Dan Quinn Reveals Emotion During Final Kick in Commanders-Buccaneers