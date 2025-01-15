Dan Quinn Details Commanders Rookie's Performance in Playoff Game, He Was Impressed
The Washington Commanders won their first playoff game since 2005 after posting their best regular season record since 1991 -- and they did so with a rookie quarterback at the helm.
The club selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall selection in the most recent draft, and that pick certainly paid off as they posted a 12-5 record in the regular season.
Daniels also recently led the organization to a playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they are on to the Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions. However, there was another key rookie in the offensive lineup.
Starting offensive tackle Brandon Coleman also happened to be making his playoff debut. The first-year pro did a good job protecting Daniels in a playoff setting, and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was impressed with his performance.
“You know it was good to see also, he said this was a game that was going to be about toughness and he and some of the other guys I thought really stood in that gap," Quinn explained. "Shoulder got banged up to go again, [DT] Daron Payne had a bad finger injury, back in, stitched in to go, Zach [Ertz] and some others. I just thought it was a pure example of a warrior's effort.
"It really was, to make sure they were going to stay in the fight all the way through. And there's also a piece of that connection that I was talking about earlier that goes with that, that they did not want to be out of the fight knowing how important this was to everybody.
"And I think Brandon has a great example right next to him in [G Nick] Allegretti. He's the veteran presence that's talking to him, ‘Come on, you'll be alright.’ Just kind of pulling him through and that's what good teammates do and it's nice to have a mentor like that, just a foot away from me on every snap.”
For Coleman to provide such a calming presence on the line despite being in his first season in the NFL is quite impressive. He might just be another anchor on the line for the team, given his ability combined with maturity during his rookie season.
