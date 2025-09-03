5 teams rank ahead of Commanders in latest NFL power rankings
The Washington Commanders are going into the season with a lot of promise after being two wins away from a Super Bowl last season.
Bleacher Report conducted a recent power rankings where the Commanders clocked in at No. 6. The only teams to rank ahead of the Commanders were the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year helped lead the Commanders to heights the franchise hadn't experienced in over 30 years by reaching the NFC Championship Game. Now, it's time to build on that success," Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski wrote of Jayden Daniels.
"The Commanders' plan of attack centered on the big trade acquisitions of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil—both of whom should have a significant impact on Daniels' continued development. Terry McLaurin's recent contract extension won't hurt, either.
"The defense is where the some concerns still lie. Yes, Washington should benefit from having a healthy Marshon Lattimore and second-round rookie Trey Amos in its secondary. However, the unit doesn't have anyone to generate much pressure on a consistent basis. Right now, the team is leaning on a 36-year-old Von Miller, who hasn't played a full season in seven years, to get the job done."
Commanders among NFL's elite going into season
The Commanders may be one of the best teams in the league, but they still have a ton to prove. The team is still just two seasons removed from winning four games, so the Commanders need to show the rest of the league that they are not a fluke.
If the Commanders can prove that they are a consistent football team, they should have an extremely long Super Bowl window with Daniels under center.
The Commanders kick off the season on Sunday against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET.
