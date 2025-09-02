Everyone wants the rookie, but another Commanders RB could be Week 1 hero
Most Washington Commanders fans are targeting their favorite players in fantasy football drafts around the world right now, and while these rosters are built with full-season aspirations at the front of the decision-making process, there is always a need for spot-starters and fill-ins as the year progresses.
But what about Week 1? What if you found yourself in need of a replacement right out of the gate? Is there a Commanders player that might be able to help you in an early-season pinch?
The Sneaky Waiver Wire Pickup
According to Sports Illustrated’s Mark Morales-Smith, there are multiple running backs who you might consider for waiver wire pickups, including one member of the Washington backfield.
“By now, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is long gone from your waiver wire. However, Rodriguez could still be sitting there for the taking,” Morales-Smith says. “While we are believers that JCM will ultimately be the back to own for the Washington Commanders, there is a chance that Rodriguez begins the season as the starter on early-downs and gets the bulk of the goal-line work. If that is the case, he'll hold plenty of value. If things don't work out like that, then just cut him after Week 1.”
The entire statement pretty much encompasses the ups and downs of fantasy sports, as you simply cut the players you don’t need any longer, and always keep your eyes open for those who can help you, even in a pinch.
The Committee Conundrum
Rodriguez presents an interesting option, but also a potential issue that makes backfields like the one in Washington difficult to rely on.
Touchdowns are king in fantasy sports, and the idea that one back or the other could get the lion’s share of yards but fewer touchdowns is a problem for managers.
Because of that, for Commanders fans who already have Croskey-Merritt on their rosters, picking up Rodriguez as a handcuff while also waiting to see which back truly emerges to get the majority of the reliable work could be a smart idea, while also bringing an element of potential frustration while struggling to choose which back is the best play on a weekly basis.
A Championship Gamble
These are the kind of decisions that some simply avoid, and ones that others leverage into deep playoff and even championship runs. Nobody said winning was easy, and while having two Washington backs is an exciting proposition, trying to balance the two can also present some headaches, all of which will be made worth it when you’re claiming your league’s ultimate prize at the end of the season.
