Commanders offense gets a boost as Deebo Samuel excited for star WR return
In this story:
Washington Commanders fans have something to look forward to as the team takes on the Denver Broncos. They may not be getting Jayden Daniels under center, but they are getting a familiar face back on offense with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin set to return.
McLaurin will take the field for the first time in weeks after missing the majority of the season due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 3 and then re-aggravated in Week 8. And fans are not the only ones excited to have him back as an offensive weapon. His teammate Deebo Samuel is just as glad to see him return.
“This week has been fun seeing him back out there,” Samuel said when asked about having McLaurin on the field again. “Seeing him moving well and getting to talk to him a bit. Overall, he is another piece that we add to the offense that does great things.”
Boost to a Struggling Offense
The Commanders' offense has struggled this season due to injuries and inconsistent play. That inconsistency has led to slow starts, making it hard for the team to find its rhythm and putting them in tough positions early in games.
With McLaurin back in action this Sunday, Samuel says fans will have to wait and see how much of an impact he makes. “We had a great week of practice, good week of preparation,” he said. “I feel like it was his best week in my eyes since I have been here with him.”
McLaurin played in the first three games of the season before going down, resulting in the longest stretch of missed time in his seven-year career and leaving a major void in the Washington offense.
“Just to see him back out there flying around, in a good mood, happy, I think we are going to have a good night,” Samuel said. This will also be the first time we see McLaurin and Samuel on the field together since Week 2.
Week by Week Focus
The Commanders sit at 3 and 8 on the year, but Samuel is not looking too far ahead. “That is one thing you cannot ask me,” he said. “I am like a day-by-day, week-by-week kind of guy.”
As the Commanders take on the Broncos at Northwest Stadium, Samuel hopes the return of McLaurin sparks something for the team and for the fans. “Hopefully, we will get out there and put on a good show.”
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders could get a huge offensive boost ahead of Broncos game
• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension
• Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense
• Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking
Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.Follow JodymyJo