Brian Robinson Jr.'s Game Status Revealed For Commanders-Eagles TNF Game
The Washington Commanders fell short in a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. They were battle-tested by another dark horse Super Bowl-contending team, which will ultimately benefit rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders have a chance to prove themselves as contenders now. They're fresh off a gut-wrenching, close loss and are coming up on a short week as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles -- an NFC East rival of Washington's -- on the road for Thursday Night Football.
Washington should benefit from the return of star running back Brian Robinson Jr., who significantly raises the impact of the offense as a whole. Robinson, himself, believes he's improved plenty and should be good to go for the matchup.
"I think I have a really great chance," Robinson said. "I've improved tremendously...starting to build confidence in it again."
Here are the game statuses for the Commanders players ahead of their Thursday night showdown against the Eagles.
OUT:
- LB Nick Bellore, knee
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- K Austin Seibert, hip
QUESTIONABLE:
- OT Brandon Coleman, shoulder
- OT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
- OT Andrew Wylie, shoulder
The Commanders will be without newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had a hamstring injury with his arrival from the New Orleans Saints. However, the return of Robinson will be huge, as he wasn't on the injury report and will be good to go on Thursday.
