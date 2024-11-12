Commanders Star Jayden Daniels Among Highest-Selling Jerseys
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been tearing it up all season long, building a strong case to be the league's Rookie of the Year.
Off the field, his play has excited fans across the DMV and country and his supporters are showing him some love.
The NFL announced that Daniels ranks No. 5 in jersey sales from April to October.
The other players in the top 10 are C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders).
Daniels has led the Commanders to a 7-3 record over the first 10 games of the season, putting them in prime position for a playoff spot. The Commanders are also still in the hunt to win the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles right on their tail.
The Commanders and the Eagles will play in the first matchup of their two-game season series in Week 11 as Washington visits Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field for Thursday Night Football.
