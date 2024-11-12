Commander Country

Commanders Star Jayden Daniels Among Highest-Selling Jerseys

Jayden Daniels has one of the most popular jerseys in the NFL for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) questions a call during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) questions a call during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been tearing it up all season long, building a strong case to be the league's Rookie of the Year.

Off the field, his play has excited fans across the DMV and country and his supporters are showing him some love.

The NFL announced that Daniels ranks No. 5 in jersey sales from April to October.

The other players in the top 10 are C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders).

Daniels has led the Commanders to a 7-3 record over the first 10 games of the season, putting them in prime position for a playoff spot. The Commanders are also still in the hunt to win the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles right on their tail.

The Commanders and the Eagles will play in the first matchup of their two-game season series in Week 11 as Washington visits Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field for Thursday Night Football.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders RBs Struggle in Loss to Steelers

• Commanders Fall in Tough Loss vs. Steelers

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Comparison Addressed by Steelers Coach

Where do the Washington Commanders Rank in the NFL After Week 10?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News