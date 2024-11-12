Where do the Washington Commanders Rank in the NFL After Week 10?
The Washington Commanders entered their Week 10 matchup as a dark horse Super Bowl-contending squad. They added four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline, though he was dealing with a hamstring that delayed his debut with the team.
With a matchup against another dark horse Super Bowl contender and one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Commanders were able to put 27 points on the board, but it wasn't enough as they suffered a 28-27 loss.
Bleacher Report released their Week 11 power rankings roundtable from their expert analysts, and the Commanders stood pat ranked No. 7 in the NFL.
"Week 10 was a litmus test for the Washington Commanders—a matchup with one of the AFC's hottest teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of a critical NFC East showdown with the rival Eagles in Week 11," Bleacher Report wrote. "The 27 points Washington scored were fine, but the Commanders logged fewer than 250 yards of offense and Jayden Daniels completed just half of his 34 pass attempts for 202 yards without a touchdown."
To this point in his young career, data certainly suggests Jayden Daniels will bounce back from his performance. The rookie quarterback was definitely humanized in the loss -- as the Steelers' pressure was too much for him and proved he's capable of being stopped. However, the LSU product also got a look at a great defense, and hitting the film room can help him prepare for the way the next team will pressure him.
The fact that Washington still nearly came away with a victory proves that they're a very capable contender this season and are a well-rounded team. It'd be much easier to judge their loss had they had Lattimore or star running back Brian Robinson Jr. healthy.
