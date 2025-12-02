Commanders looking at positives after tough loss vs. Broncos

The Washington Commanders are licking their wounds after a 27-26 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's edition of Sunday Night Football.

The game put the Commanders at 3-9, clinching a losing record for the season. Despite the loss, the Commanders are still taking something away from the game.

"The scars are hard, but they also, the lessons are deep," Quinn said. "And one thing I liked, man, our team showed a lot of resilience and a lot of fight. Excellent, and I would say we recaptured some of that and that was needed. I felt the energy they displayed for one another, I felt it on the field, on the sideline. It was there all night and that was a good deal.

"These moments matter; these close fights matter. Afterwards in the locker room, man, this was like two teams throwing blows back and forth to one another and those are the fights that matter. You love being in them. And I thought although the two-point conversion didn't go our way, a lot of the other winning time moments did."

Commanders gain value despite loss

The Commanders may be accepting of their fate, but that doesn't make it sting any less.

"In this game we played some complementary football, had some punts, had some field positions. So, there were some things about it that I like not to be confused. You know, I hate the result," Quinn said.

With five games to go in the season, the Commanders are still looking for ways to get better because this isn't a rebuild, but rather a realignment.

The Commanders return to the gridiron in Week 14 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

