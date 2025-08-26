Jayden Daniels delivers hilarious response to Terry McLaurin’s contract extension
The Washington Commanders checked off their biggest box of the preseason on Monday, finally coming to terms with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a three-year/$96 million deal.
To say the least, this is a huge step in the right direction for the franchise with the regular season right around the corner. McLaurin expressed displeasure over his deal this offseason, skipping mandatory minicamp and the beginning of training camp before ultimately rejoining the team.
It was a priority for the Commanders to have one of their top players in the lineup for Week 1. Now that it's official, there's a lot of excitement from McLaurin's teammates to see him take the field in 2025.
QB Jayden Daniels Responds To Terry McLaurin's Extension
Rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels was quick to chime in on McLaurin's extension, dropping a hilarious comment on Instagram.
"Lemme hold sum $. LFGGGGGGGG," Daniels wrote.
Daniels isn't doing too badly for himself on his rookie contract, earning $37.75 million over four years. Plus, if he stays on this path, he'll be in line for a massive amount of money in a few years.
In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise if Daniels end up in contention to be the highest-paid player in the league.
Terry McLaurin Was Daniels' Favorite Target In Year One
Last season, McLaurin provided a sense of comfort for Daniels as he was making his transition to the NFL. He led the team with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. McLaurin caught 16 more passes and reeled in six more scores than any other player on the roster.
McLaurin's 13 receiving touchdowns were a Commanders single-season record. He was named second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl bid for his performance.
Even more impressive, 2024 marked McLaurin's fifth straight campaign with 1,000+ yards.
Since being drafted by Washington in 2019, McLaurin has started in 97 games. He's totaled 460 catches for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns.
McLaurin ranks fifth in receptions, sixth in receiving yards, and eighth in receiving touchdowns in franchise history.
