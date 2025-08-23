Commanders grade revealed for Brian Robinson Jr. trade
The Washington Commanders are moving on from Brian Robinson Jr. after trading him to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder graded the pick and gave the Commanders a "B" for the move.
“Robinson, a third-round pick in 2022, has amassed between 733 and 799 rushing yards in each of his three seasons in Washington. He has also consistently gotten what's blocked for him but not much more: He has recorded either 0.1 or 0.2 rush yards over expectation in each of his three seasons, per NFL Next Gen Stats. It's possible that veteran Jeremy McNichols could get some of the goal-line work,” Walder wrote.
"Robinson, who played 52% of offensive snaps in games he played last season, is viewed mostly as a runner, with Austin Ekeler having handled the receiving work. Robinson did have 36 receptions for 368 receiving yards in 2023 and scored highly in ESPN's receiver scores that season (overall: 85), though he came way back down to earth in that category a year ago (47)."
Commanders get good grade for Robinson trade
The Commanders should be commended for getting some value out of Robinson before he hits free agency. He may have come with a compensatory pick if he signed elsewhere in free agency next spring, but the Commanders opted to move him now as opposed to later.
Washington has Jacory Croskey-Merritt bursting onto the scene in training camp and his emergence is part of why the Commanders are willing to part ways with Robinson.
The Commanders hope they have who they need with Croskey-Merritt, Ekeler and McNichols as the three of them look to be the ground game contributors that can help Washington return to the playoffs for a second straight season.
The Commanders will cut their roster down to 53 players before hosting the New York Giants in Week 1 at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7.
