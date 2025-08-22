This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has pointed to his safety group as perhaps one of his favorite rooms on the roster. While it is flush with talent, it is also one that has experience coming from all different types of talent pools.
A Diverse and Talented Trio
In veteran Jeremy Reaves, there’s the Commanders’ player to the letter who has had to fight and claw for every ounce of respect he’s earned in the NFL. Then there’s Quan Martin, one of just three 2023 NFL Draft picks remaining on the squad, and newcomer Will Harris, signed by general manager Adam Peters just this offseason.
Together, the three are helping to craft what looks to be a more reliable and more football-intelligent secondary than we’ve seen in quite some time in Washington.
Interchangeable Pieces
When the team brought in Harris, general manager Adam Peters highlighted how similar he and Martin are and how they can almost be interchangeable pieces of a defensive scheme, giving the unit a synergy that complements each other while elevating the group.
With the duo clicking in training camp, they now possess the ability to accelerate the team’s cohesion, forging returning players with new ones so that the 2025 roster feels as they had they all played together last season.
The Veteran Leader
Helping tie the whole thing together is the defense’s third safety, Reaves, who is not just a talented defender but a respected voice in the locker room. As Martin continues to build his own voice, he points to Reaves, who has helped him grow “since day one,” and possesses the football IQ and leadership chops to truly make a difference.
These attributes show up on the field when it comes time to communicate shifts and changes in the plan, in real time.
From the practice field to the playing field, the communication on the defensive side is what makes or breaks units. While they all come from different walks of NFL life, Martin, Harris, and Reaves are examples to the rest of the team. That it doesn’t matter how you got here, or where your spot is in the rotation, when it comes time for you to do what you need to for the brotherhood, it’s do it or don’t, and only those who prove they can make plays will be around long enough to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
