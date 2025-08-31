Washington Commanders made a massive jump in NFL.com's 'Triplets' rankings
Based on the trio of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Brian Robinson Jr., and receiver Terry McLaurin entering 2024, NFL.com editor at large Gennaro Filice ranked the Washington Commanders 22nd among all 32 triplets in the league.
The term triplets was made popular in the 1990s with Dallas Cowboys stars quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and receiver Michael Irvin, was applied to the rankings exercise for the first time last year for Filice to try and not just rank the league’s best quarterbacks, but the best group of players that would ultimately decide how successful or unsuccessful their units would be in 2024. While the editor can’t be faulted for not diving off the deep end with Daniels before even seeing him play a regular-season game, he did say of the Commanders quarterback at the time, the preseason was about looking like he belonged on an NFL field, and that “Daniels did. The No. 2 overall pick efficiently executed Kliff Kingsbury’s offense over two appearances…showcasing a quick release off a read-option concept and exquisite touch on one beautiful deep ball down the sideline.”
From Afterthought to Contender
In his 2025 version of the triplets rankings, Filice not only has a full season of Daniels’ NFL talent to work with, but McLaurin back in the fold, along with an exciting rookie running back who lacks quantifiable talent yet, but provides plenty of anticipation for what’s to come.
The 'Bill' Factor
“Who is Jacory Croskey-Merritt?” Filice starts his commentary about the 12th-ranked Commanders triplets, up 10 spots from 2024. “Well, the first thing you should know is that the seventh-round rookie prefers to go by 'Bill,’ a nickname with roots in a cartoon character. Secondly, his college career spanned across three different schools -- Alabama State, New Mexico, and Arizona -- but a bizarre NCAA eligibility issue limited him to only one game last year, helping explain why he remained available for the Commanders to draft at No. 245 overall. Most importantly for this exercise, the physical rusher made an immediate impression on Dan Quinn and Co. Following Washington’s trade of Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco, it really feels like Bill could take on a majority share of the early-down duties as the season progresses, with Austin Ekeler serving as the Commanders’ primary receiving back.”
Risers and Fallers
As big a jump as 22 to 12 is in the rankings, Washington isn’t the highest climber from one preseason to the next.
The Los Angeles Chargers jumped 13 spots to No. 8 in the rankings, with Filice citing second-year receiver Ladd McConkey’s great play as a rookie in 2024 and the arrival of new running back Omarion Hampton as supporting evidence for the bump.
Topping the entire list, after coming in 23rd in 2024, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a new starting running back, Bucky Irving, on the list this year after his breakout rookie season saw him not only contribute to the team’s offense, but take over as its No. 1 ball-carrier.
Losing a future Hall of Fame quarterback should be expected to hurt you here, and for the New York Jets, even though they got arguably the worst two years of Aaron Rodgers’ career, shifting to Justin Fields plummeted them down to No. 26 after landing in the top 10 ahead of 2024.
A QB-Driven League
So while the Commanders continue to rise into year two under head coach Dan Quinn and with Daniels having proven himself quite a bit in his rookie campaign, we can see that while this isn't just another quarterback rankings list, this is still a league driven by the position. When you have one like Washington does, that isn't a bad thing.
