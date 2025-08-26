Commander Country

Deebo Samuel’s reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal is what Commanders fans love to see

The contract saga is over. Now, a key Washington Commanders player is ready to get to work with his star wide receiver, and he sent a clear message.

Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
When the Washington Commanders finally resolved their offseason tension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin it seemed like a weight lifted off the franchise’s shoulders. After hearing McLaurin's agreement to a three-year, $96 million contract extension, teammates wasted no time celebrating on social media. Among them was wideout Deebo Samuel, who summed up his excitement in just five words: “Let’s get to it twinnnnn.”

'Let's Get to It Twinnnnn'

Samuel, traded from the San Francisco 49ers in March 2025, is expected to play a pivotal role on the team's offense alongside McLaurin. Known for his unique “wide back” skillset, Samuel can line up across the formation and turn short passes into explosive gains. With McLaurin now secured long-term, Washington believes it has now formed a dangerous duo on the outside.

Since being drafted in the third round in 2019, McLaurin has been a driving force on the Commanders’ offense. Despite years of quarterback instability and organizational turnover, McLaurin consistently produced at a high level, earning respect as one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers. Last season, he led the team with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Biggest Beneficiary

The biggest beneficiary is second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who now has McLaurin and Samuel. After an impressive rookie campaign that saw him lead Washington to the NFC Championship, Daniels enters Year 2 with two primary targets. McLaurin remains the polished route runner and deep threat, while Samuel brings versatility and creativity.

The Commanders enter 2025 with renewed optimism. Last year’s playoff run proved they can compete at the highest level, and the front office doubled down this offseason by locking in cornerstone players on both sides of the ball.

Time to Get to Work

With McLaurin’s future secured, Samuel’s message was simple: it's time to get to work.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

