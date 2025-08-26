Deebo Samuel’s reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal is what Commanders fans love to see
When the Washington Commanders finally resolved their offseason tension with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin it seemed like a weight lifted off the franchise’s shoulders. After hearing McLaurin's agreement to a three-year, $96 million contract extension, teammates wasted no time celebrating on social media. Among them was wideout Deebo Samuel, who summed up his excitement in just five words: “Let’s get to it twinnnnn.”
'Let's Get to It Twinnnnn'
Samuel, traded from the San Francisco 49ers in March 2025, is expected to play a pivotal role on the team's offense alongside McLaurin. Known for his unique “wide back” skillset, Samuel can line up across the formation and turn short passes into explosive gains. With McLaurin now secured long-term, Washington believes it has now formed a dangerous duo on the outside.
Since being drafted in the third round in 2019, McLaurin has been a driving force on the Commanders’ offense. Despite years of quarterback instability and organizational turnover, McLaurin consistently produced at a high level, earning respect as one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers. Last season, he led the team with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Biggest Beneficiary
The biggest beneficiary is second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who now has McLaurin and Samuel. After an impressive rookie campaign that saw him lead Washington to the NFC Championship, Daniels enters Year 2 with two primary targets. McLaurin remains the polished route runner and deep threat, while Samuel brings versatility and creativity.
The Commanders enter 2025 with renewed optimism. Last year’s playoff run proved they can compete at the highest level, and the front office doubled down this offseason by locking in cornerstone players on both sides of the ball.
Time to Get to Work
With McLaurin’s future secured, Samuel’s message was simple: it's time to get to work.
READ MORE: Commanders endured bad preseason, but one bright spot prevents failing grade
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels delivers hilarious response to Terry McLaurin’s contract extension
• Commanders are seeing the right kind of progress from Luke McCaffrey
• This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense