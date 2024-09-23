Commanders vs. Bengals Live Game Updates
The Washington Commander look to get to 2-1 as they face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
In this story:
PREGAME:
- Commanders' Inactives: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., QB Sam Hartman, S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul, and DE Clelin Ferrell
- Bengals' Inactives: WR Trenton Irwin, G Jaxson Kirkland, TE Tanner McLachlan, DT B.J. Hill, DT Sheldon Rankins
1st Quarter:
-
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals
• NFC East Roundup: Cowboys Lone Sunday Loser as Eagles and Giants Win
• Commanders Rookie Expected to See Role Increase
Published