NFC East Roundup: Cowboys Lone Sunday Loser as Eagles and Giants Win
If the Washington Commanders upset the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football it'll make the Dallas Cowboys the lone losers in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season.
While the Cowboys made it interesting late, they ultimately fell to the Ravens and now sit at 1-2 along with the Giants at the bottom of the NFC East with only the Commanders left to play in Week 3.
The Philadelphia Eagles also nearly joined the1-2 club and were on the verge of losing their second straight before pulling out a late victory over the New Orleans Saints who fell to a matching 2-1 record. Former Washington receiver Jahan Dotson brought in two of his three targets for eight yards in the winning effort.
After falling to 0-2 after a loss to the Commanders last weekend the New York Giants went on the road to secure a 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers brought in eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns while also attempting a pass during the course of that game.
With all the other NFC East Division teams done for the week, Washington will have matching 2-1 records with the Eagles if it defeats the Bengals.
Despite the matching records, because the Commanders have a divisional win they'd hold onto first place in the division for the second consecutive week.
A loss is expected in Cincinnati by many, however, and if that happens Washington will drop into a three-way tie with Dallas and New York, but would be in second place because of the Week 2 win over the Giants.
The Cowboys and Giants face-off in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium in an NFC East contest while the Eagles visit the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers fresh off their loss to the Denver Broncos.
Meanwhile, once Week 3 comes to a close, Washington will turn its focus to a second-straight road games - third in the first four - and a Week 4 date with the Arizona Cardinals.
