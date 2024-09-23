Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals
The Washington Commanders enter their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football looking to earn an upset win against one of two opponents they'll face this season who finished with winning records in 2023 but missed out on the postseason.
67 percent of Commanders fans came out of the team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants feeling they'd seen impressive growth out of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Here are three other polls Washington fans voted in helping predict the result of Week 4 in Cincinnati.
JAYDEN DANIELS: SEASON 1, ACT 3
With the majority of Commanders fans coming away impressed with Daniels' performance in Week 2 it's not surprise then they'd have high hopes - or expectations for the rookie in Week 3.
"Jayden shines under the lights and has his first 3 throwing touchdown this game," YouTube user @jacobbarnard9504 - who may have just celebrated a birthday this month - says, and is seemingly among the 56 percent of voting fans who expect a 'stellar performance from Daniels against the Bengals.
Another user also predicted three touchdowns and added to it that Daniels will throw zero interceptions, continuing his early streak of smart football to start his NFL career.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE, OR A ST-JUSTE
While Washington just recently found out it will in fact face Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night, it new Ja'Marr Chase would be on the field. The Commanders also know covering Chase is no small task.
"He has the ability to get out of his hips. Two years ago when we played them, the way we were doubling them, we actually played it too deep, one of the guys. So that's how he beat us on one of them," Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said this week of Chase. "The other one, he just was out quicked us. But, he has the ability to get out his heels a lot like [Las Vegas Raiders WR] Davante Adams where you're so worried about how he can shake, so it moves you when you don't have to move because you have leverage. You have somebody on the other side, and he has the ability to move people when they shouldn't be moving. And that's why he beat us two years ago in those doubles."
Commanders fans are nearly split on who should cover Chase this Monday, with 48 percent wanting to see cornerback Benjamin St-Juste follow him, and 47 percent selecting multiple defensive backs as the answer.
One user commented, "They will need Jesus to help cover him," but we're pretty sure the team itself feels it doesn't need devine intervention, just sharp football execution.
RED ZONE IS THE WIN ZONE
But it won't be Chase, or even Daniels alone that secures a win for the Commanders this week.
If Washington pulls off the upset, fans are confient its going to be on the back of red zone execution.
54 percent of Commanders fans, in fact, believe red zone execution - touchdowns, not field goals - will get the job done.
To do so, the early numbers suggest a heavy dose of running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler - as well as Daniels as a runner - will be needed.
In two games this season the Bengals have given up red zone touchdowns on drives that relied on running plays more than 70 percent of the time. Two other drives that relied less than 55 percent on run plays resulted in field goals.
Similarly, so far this season when Washington runs more than it passes in the red zone it converts touchdowns. Last week, in six red zone trips, the Commanders evenly split run calls and dropbacks, and the result was six field goals.
