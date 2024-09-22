Commanders Rookie Expected to See Role Increase
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
The game marks the second in the career of second-round defensive tackle Johnny Newton, who was the No. 36 overall pick in this year's draft out of Illinois.
Newton dealt with a foot injury during training camp, which bled into the first week of the regular season. That meant he had to wait for his NFL debut a week later, and he played 12 defensive snaps in a win against the New York Giants.
The Commanders believe he will play more against the Bengals.
"He really had a good week, I really felt him," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "Sometimes you need that game, to get in, get the tackle, get hitting. And so today he was able to – or [I should say] this week I thought, really able to express himself. You felt the speed, you felt the movements. And we're excited to get him more reps.”
The Commanders are very high on Newton, taking him with their second-round pick despite having Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and 2022 second-round pick Phidarian Mathis at the position.
Washington thinks Newton can be a long-term piece on the defensive line and he is believed to only improve more as the season rolls along.
He'll have a chance to showcase his growth tomorrow against the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.
