Dan Quinn excited about Commanders good injury news

As the Washington Commanders get ready for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, they are trading one key player for two.
Jayden Daniels made his return on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after missing two games due to the knee injury he suffered back in Week 2 against the Packers. But that return didn't last long — Daniels left the game with a hamstring injury, and just like that, he's back on the sideline.
While the Commanders lose their starting quarterback, they're gaining two major playmakers. Terry McLaurin, who hasn't played since Week 3 against the Raiders, and Deebo Samuel, who missed last week with a heel injury, are both set to return. And for the first time since the beginning of the season, we'll finally get to see them on the field together.
"They add a lot. I think in different ways," head coach Dan Quinn said when asked about getting both receivers back. "So much of their games are similar but different."
Commanders get McLaurin, Samuel back
Daniels won't be under center, but Marcus Mariota is walking into a huddle with more help than Washington has had in weeks — and that matters.
McLaurin's speed forces defenses to double cover him when the ball is thrown deep, while Samuel is the Commanders' Swiss Army Knife — lining up outside, in the slot, or even in the backfield if needed. Quinn broke down how that changes the offense.
"On some of the deep plays with Terry on play passes and over routes and things that are shots down the field," Quinn said. "Deebo has some catch and run as well to it."
But it's bigger than just adding two targets in the passing game.
"That also affects other parts of the offense and running game and other things to go with it," Quinn said. "So, matchups, yeah, I'm excited to get these guys back into the mix — and they are too, because missing and not being in it, it's hard. And so, they're excited."
With both back, Washington finally gets some juice on offense again. "They both run all the routes in the system, but just being in there and how they can make plays, it's definitely a big deal," Quinn added.
With McLaurin and Samuel back, the offense finally has two of its playmakers on the field. It won't erase the loss of Daniels, but it gives Washington a much-needed boost heading into Monday night.
