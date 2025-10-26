Commanders linked to a surprising trade for QB Jayden Daniels' old teammate
The NFL is nearing the trade deadline on November 4, and teams are starting to position themselves to be buyers or sellers just beyond the season’s midway point. While the Washington Commanders aren’t firmly in either group, there is a sale they could be interested in being a part of, for various reasons.
When healthy, the Commanders have one of the best top-two receiver duos in the league with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. The problem is, the two haven’t been healthy together much more than they’ve been held out of the same game.
While McLaurin has been out since Week 3, Samuel was sidelined in Week 7 and didn’t exactly look like himself in Week 6, both losses.
Noah Brown, the intended third receiver in a trio of top weapons for Washington, has been on the shelf since Week 2 himself and is currently on injured reserve.
So, with news coming out Saturday that a young receiver with loads of potential might be available, it was hard for us not to stand up and take notice. The fact that he’s one of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ college teammates only adds fuel to the fire.
An Intriguing Name Hits the Market
“The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely. They’re also shopping for defense,” The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported Saturday afternoon.
Thomas is in the midst of his second NFL season and second with the Jacksonville Jaguars, after being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU.
In his rookie season, Thomas hauled in 87 passes for the Jaguars, collecting 1,282 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns in the process.
Seven games into his sophomore season, however, Thomas is on pace to fall well below each of those numbers under new head coach Liam Coen. It appears that the receiver simply isn’t a great fit for what Coen is asking his Jacksonville offense to do, and that the team may be willing to part ways so both sides can find a better arrangement.
Rekindling the LSU Connection
That arrangement could be found in Washington, where Thomas and quarterback Jayden Daniels would be reunited as NFL teammates after spending two seasons together at LSU.
In 2022, the two connected 31 times for 361 yards and five touchdowns, but that production exploded in 2023 when the duo teamed up for 68 completions, 1,177 yards, and 17 scores.
That final season catapulted both young men into the first round of the NFL Draft, and given current circumstances, we believe general manager Adam Peters would be missing out on a big opportunity to at least have the conversation.
What Would a Deal Look Like?
While the Washington defense hasn’t exactly been a beacon of efficiency this season, there is a decent amount of potential and veteran experience that the team could potentially move to the Jaguars, who are likely looking to find players who will help them compete for the AFC South Division title this year, in exchange for the explosive receiver.
Even a combination of players and a pick to bring in Thomas, who has three years left on his rookie deal after this season, including his fifth-year option, is a risk worth taking.
Some players to keep in mind include veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore who hasn’t been as bad as some believe through our lens, but may still benefit from entering a new defensive system, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene who the team tried to trade earlier this year already, and defensive tackle Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton whose potential as a second-year player may prove enticing to Jacksonville, while the Commanders lean further on Daron Payne who has taken his own game to new levels in his second season under defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and head coach Dan Quinn.
