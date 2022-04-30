NFL Draft: Commanders Add Offensive Line Competition in Tulsa's Chris Paul
There's been a lot of movement for the Washington Commanders offensive line this offseason, but it took until the seventh round for the team to draft a young prospect to join the unit.
Chris Paul
Ron Rivera
Ron Rivera
With the 230th pick in the NFL Draft, the Commanders selected Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul, not to be confused with the Phoenix Suns Hall of Fame point guard.
While offensive line was not one of the biggest needs for the Commanders during the draft this year, the team is able to add some depth and competition for the first team by selecting him.
Commanders Select Offensive Lineman (Not Point Guard) Chris Paul
Paul played right tackle for the Golden Hurricane this past season, but the 6-4, 331-pound lineman projects to be more of an interior lineman in the NFL due to his size.
Last year's Day 2 pick Sam Cosmi is expected to move inside to guard this season to replace veteran Ereck Flowers, and Andrew Norwell was signed to fill the void left by Brandon Scherff, who signed a large contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of free agency last month.
Sam Cosmi
Andrew Norwell
Saahdiq Charles
Paul is expected to challenge veterans Wes Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles for their backup roles in training camp later this summer.
The Commanders have now added five offensive players to their draft class: Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Nevada tight end Cole Turner and Paul.