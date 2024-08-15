ESPN Fires Former Commanders Quarterback Just Weeks Before NFL Season
The Washington Commanders selected former quarterback Robert Griffin III with their second overall pick back in the 2012 NFL draft. 'RGIII' had a ton of hype around him coming out of Baylor, but things never fully reached their potential throughout his seven-year NFL career that spanned across the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens.
Following his professional football career, RGIII began a career as an NFL and college football analyst/insider for ESPN and was a fixture amongst football fans' televisions across the country as he also dabbled with broadcasting in his newfound passion.
That portion of his journey is now also over as it was announced on Thursday that ESPN, the world's largest sports media conglomerate, fired Griffin III along with fellow sports media personality Samantha Ponder.
The reasonings behind the firings have yet to be detailed.
Griffin III did have his moments of learning, but he was really beginning to find himself in this new era of his life. Since becoming a sports analyst, RGIII's fanbase has only grown as he has become one of the more personable and likable figures in the media. Despite the firing, he won't likely be on the waivers long as he should be coveted by several different media outlets.
