If the Washington Commanders hope to continue their winning ways, they’ll have to do it with a new quarterback at the helm.

Taylor Heinicke will make his first start of the season for Washington when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Carson Wentz is out for the foreseeable future with a fractured ring finger on his right hand. Heinicke started 16 games for Washington in 2021 and threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Commanders snapped their four-game losing streak with a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13. Brian Robinson Jr. had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the first start of his career.

Washington’s defense stepped up with four sacks and two turnovers. Jonathan Allen had one sack and the first interception of his career.

The Commanders seemingly will be without one of their top weapons after Jahan Dotson suffered a setback in practice on Thursday with his hamstring injury. Dotson has missed the previous two games due to the same injury.

Dotson still leads Washington with four receiving touchdowns.

Dotson was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday along with Sam Cosmi while John Bates, Logan Thomas and Dyami Brown didn’t practice for Washington.

Green Bay has had struggles of its own with two consecutive losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets.

The Packers led by as many as two touchdowns against the New York Giants but slowly saw their lead dwindle away en route to a 27-22 loss in London.

The Jets gashed Green Bay’s defense, rushing for 179 yards in their 27-10 win. Breece Hall led the way for New York with 20 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers completed 26 of his 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown against the Jets. He was also sacked four times in the loss.

Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a right thumb injury but was a full participant on Thursday. Rodgers will potentially be without two of his weapons with Randall Cobb and Christian Watson missing practice.

The Packers' offensive line has also dealt with its fair share of injuries. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive guard Elgton Jenkins were limited in practice and offensive guard Jake Hanson did not practice on Thursday.

Washington played the Packers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24, 2021, and lost 24-10.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (2-4) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-3)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: Fox | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Packers -4.5

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Packers -225, Commanders +188

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Commander Country.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.