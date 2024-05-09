Is There An Answer For Commanders Biggest Remaining Need in Free Agency?
The Washington Commanders seemingly have improved in a number of areas this offseason between free agency and the NFL draft, but there are still some weaknesses at certain positions that they could address between now and the start of training camp.
According to Pro Football Focus, one of the spots where the Commanders can look to improve is getting some help at the edge defender position.
“The Commanders have made additions at edge defender this offseason, notably bringing in two former Dallas Cowboys for new head coach Dan Quinn: Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler," says PFF. "They also signed former first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell, but he has just one season with a PFF grade above 65.0 in his five-year career, while Fowler hasn’t produced a PFF grade that high since 2019. While the Commanders have depth on the interior, they are still weak on the outside of their defensive line.”
Washington once had Sweat and former first-round pick Chase Young manning the edges, but both didn't quite live up to what the franchise had hoped from them.
They now have tried to restructure this group through free agency and likely would have liked to get another top edge guy in the draft, but with how the chips fell they weren't able to grab an edge until the seventh and final round of the NFL draft by picking former Ohio State Buckeye and Notre Dame Fighting Irish DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste who will challenge for a roster spot.
With there not being a ton of elite production currently in their DE room, the Commanders will likely turn to trial by fire or plug and play throughout the season at the position to see who will step up and fill the role of being the guys. If they are to go this route, there is another edge still in free agency that could be a hot commodity now that the NFL draft has come and gone - Emmanuel Ogbah.
According to NFL.com, Ogbah can still be a productive player despite seeing decreased playing time during his last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
“Ogbah was of the most quietly productive players in football until suddenly falling out of favor the last two seasons in Miami after the team changed schemes,” said NFL.com.
Ogbah played in 15 games last season for the Dolphins but started only one. However, he was fairly productive when he did see the field getting an interception, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Before the Dolphins changed schemes along with his time with the Browns and Chiefs, Ogbah started most of the time and was an above-average edge defender.
If the Commanders can find a way to fit Ogbah in, it would positively influence the direction of where they want to go while also getting a guy who has the potential to make some game-breaking plays.
