Is Washington Commanders Coach Dan Quinn 'An Uninspiring Retread'?
The Washington Commanders had a long list of coaches they interviewed in the process of finding the next man to lead their roster.
Ultimately they chose Dan Quinn, the coach who revitalized the Dallas Cowboys' defense for three seasons after his time as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons came to a close, as the new leader of the Commanders. The top Commander, in some ways.
READ MORE: Where Commanders Roster Stacks Up Among NFL Teams
But the process leading up to Quinn's landing in Washington - professionally, not literally, that happened many times before - was littered with sexier names. Flashier candidates like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson who pulled out of contention while a contingency of Commanders leaders were headed northwest to meet with him and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Then there was Mike Macdonald who ultimately got the job with the Seattle Seahawks and brought former Commanders quarterback Sam Howell along with him for the ride. The geographic location of Macdonald being the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens made him a popular name in the DMV, and if the team was going to go defense many wanted them to do it with a young face who had innovation as a key element of his reputation.
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was also a popular name before he inked a new contract to stay with head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud. A move nobody could blame him for making.
Then there came Quinn, and the pouring out of cries and complaints that Washington was dipping into an already failed coaching pool to pull out, "an uninspiring retread who won't get the Commanders back on track."
"Coming back for that second lap, I knew I wasn't gonna rinse and repeat."- Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders HC
And that, according to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon is very accurately the biggest overreaction of the 2024 offseason as it pertains to the Commanders.
"An epic Super Bowl choke stands out from Quinn's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, but that frankly had as much to do with Kyle Shanahan as it did with Quinn," writes Gagnon. "Prior to that, he made an impressive mark in Atlanta. He's also a defensive mastermind who could be a hit in his second head-coaching gig."
On top of the points made by Gagnon, Quinn too is an innovator, even thought he's older and has already had a chance to be the top coach of an NFL franchise.
From his time with the Seattle Seahawks, to the Atlanta Falcons, and then his success with the Cowboys, there's a noticeable difference in the way Quinn's defense's operate. A clear indication he is in fact a coach that knows the importance of changing your stripes to fit the tiger, so to speak.
READ MORE: B/R Trade Proposal Brings Tee Higgins to Washington
"During that time of reflection between leaving Atlanta and going to Dallas...(I) did a 360 on myself. The other thing I did during that time defensively was we put the tape together from 2013 to 2020. So that included Seattle and it included Atlanta because it was really the same system in those eight years of defense. And what had once been good was no longer good enough," Quinn explained in his introductory press conference after being hired as the head coach of the Commanders. "Coming back for that second lap, I knew I wasn't gonna rinse and repeat. What were some things around the league and through college ball that could be different? And so, coming back into Dallas, the system that we put together will be similar to the one here, say, let's collectively put together the Commander's offense and defense. So that's why it evolved where some things were good early on and they changed. Some things can stand the test of (time), this front, this thing, but it did have to evolve, especially on the coverage side."
Quinn's willingness to evolve, and ability to do so effectively, has led to his sitting in the top seat a second time. And it's why the narrative of Quinn being a washed retread is as tired today as it was popular in late January.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.