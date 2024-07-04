Is Washington Commanders Offensive Lineman Sam Cosmi Top 10 in NFL?
While the Washington Commanders have a lot of questions on their offensive line there’s one spot they can move forward pretty confident in for 2024.
Guard Sam Cosmi was easily the best member of the Commanders offensive line, and is one of the remaining pieces who will look to join forces with three new members from center to left tackle while right tackle Andrew Wylie is back for his second run.
Cosmi and Wylie teaming up on the right side give Washington a little security, former Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz is holding down the middle and is expected to be an upgrade, and the left side still has to be figured out.
While the team does that, they know they have a top 10 guard in the NFL, according to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr.
“The Commanders switched Cosmi inside to guard last season and the results couldn't have been better. Cosmi started all 17 games, allowing one sack and 30 pressures in 736 pass-blocking snaps (pressure rate allowed per dropback of 4.1%),” Says Kerr.
“Cosmi still has some work to do as a run blocker, but he'll be vital toward keeping (quarterback) Jayden Daniels upright in his rookie season. He was a very bright spot on a poor offensive line last year.”
Biadasz didn’t make the top five centers list compiled by Kerr and ranked 13th according to PFF earlier this offseason.
