Should Offseason Commanders Roster Overhaul Include Re-Signing Sam Cosmi?
The Washington Commanders' offseason has been graded in the middle-of-the-pack. They didn't get worse, which would have been a difficult task after going 4-13 last season, and their ceiling was raised but improvement has to be shown in-season.
Evidently, the rebuild won't be quick and the Commanders won't skip steps. With new ownership, a new general manager and fresh coaching staff, the franchise first needs to get a pulse of where things are before making new moves. There was a roster overhaul, and getting a checkpoint will be the focus of the season.
Is there one last move the team can make before training camp, though? Evidently, the Commanders do have the second-most cap space available.
"They do need to start looking at their 2025 roster, and it would be a good idea to lock up Cosmi long term,"- Aaron Shatz, ESPN
ESPN's Aaron Schatz took a look at one move each team can make ahead of camp. The Commanders' move was quite simple. He noted the team does need a kicker, but there won't be a market for one until a kicker is waived later in the offseason.
"The Commanders' biggest need is a kicker, but there aren't any good kickers on the market now that UFL star Jake Bates has signed with the Lions. So the Commanders' kicker is likely to be someone cut by another team at the end of training camp," Schatz wrote.
So, what could the Commanders do in the latter half of the offseason -- also known as the dog days with no movement going on? Schatz suggests the team extend right guard Sam Cosmi.
"In the meantime, they do need to start looking at their 2025 roster, and it would be a good idea to lock up Cosmi long term," Schatz continued. "Cosmi was 14th in pass block win rate among guards last season and also above average in run block win rate. He's the best player on the Commanders' offensive line, and his contract is up after this year."
Having secured a potential franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there has got to be an added focus from the Commanders to secure a strong offensive line to keep his jersey clean.
Right now, Washington doesn't quite have a strong offensive line, but securing the top talents and keeping someone like Cosmi around long-term could be a building block in having a stout line.
