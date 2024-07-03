ESPN Draft Expert Projects 'Prototypical Left Tackle' to Washington Commanders
It's a new day and age in the DMV area as the Washington Commanders look to kick their losing ways and put their past behind them. An overhaul of the coaching staff and the roster has been paid great attention to following last season's finale when the franchise ended the season with just four total wins and the second-worst record in the entire league.
The transformation of the Commanders won't happen overnight, but things seem to be going swimmingly thus far as head coach Dan Quinn has started to instill his culture and build the roster up to the best of his capabilities. With many pieces now accounted for there are still holes that need to be filled and those moves might have to wait until the 2025 offseason.
There aren't many expectations for the Commanders in 2024 other than to show progress, so doing that should place them on a better trend as they move forward each season. Even so, the Commanders aren't looked at as an average team and will need to improve in areas such as the offensive line, which is why ESPN's draft expert Matt Miller has Washington taking an elite offensive tackle, Texas Longhorns Kelvin Banks Jr., in his most recent 2025 first-round mock draft.
"If the draft were tomorrow, we'd be talking about left tackle and edge rusher as massive needs for the Commanders," Miller wrote. "That could change between now and April, but general manager Adam Peters could definitely address the blind side of the line; Washington has to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels after allowing 65 sacks last season (tied for second most). Banks is a prototypical left tackle with a powerful 324-pound frame, and the junior has allowed just two sacks over his two full seasons starting for the Longhorns."
Keeping Daniels upright with time to sit in the pocket and find his wide receivers will be imperative to the success that Daniels and the Commanders have after drafting him second overall in this past April's draft. The Commanders worked on that this offseason by adding some veteran presence along the line, but eventually, they will want that unit to become as solid as they come. With Banks' prototypical size, powerful frame, and technique he would be a welcome addition to DC.
Banks Jr. is already a decorated collegiate player earning Freshman All-American honors and being named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2022 before earning a spot on the First Team in 2023 and being named as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award that is awarded to the top offensive line unit across the college landscape.
