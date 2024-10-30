Jayden Daniels Listed on Commanders First Injury Report vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are fresh off of a shocking win over the Chicago Bears after rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with wide receiver Noah Brown on a Hail Mary with time on the play clock expired. The miraculous win advanced the team to 6-2 on the season as they continue building on an impressive season.
Daniels' entered the contest with an uncertain status given the rib injury he suffered the weekend prior. He went ahead and played, and it seems like he'll play again in Week 9 as the club takes on the New York Giants, a division rival.
During Wednesday's practice, Daniels was a limited participant as he nurtures his injury. Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman was as well, as he looks to return from a concussion.
Here's how the entire injury report played out on Wednesday:
DNP:
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- LB Frankie Luvu, shin
- LT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
LP:
- C Tyler Biadasz, thumb
- LT Brandon Coleman, concussion
- QB Jayden Daniels, rib
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., hamstring
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus, hamstring
Ahead of a matchup with the Giants, the Commanders getting healthy could lead to a 7-2 start to the season, which would be magnificent, given where they were as an organization just a season ago.
Daniels and Coleman should both be good to go, as should most of the limited participants from Wednesday's practice.
