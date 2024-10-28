Commanders Radio Gives Epic Call for Jayden Daniels Hail Mary
The Washington Commanders are waking up still shocked after beating the Chicago Bears 18-15 on a hail mary from Jayden Daniels at the end of the game.
While most people were watching the game on CBS from Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, others were listening to Bram Weinstein and Washington legend London Fletcher give their call on Commanders Radio.
Here's an audio snippet of their reactions to the final play:
It's certainly a call that will live in Commanders lore forever. Daniels came into the game coming off of a rib injury he suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers, casting doubt on his status for the game all week long.
Daniels was cleared to play by the end of the week, but failed to get the Commanders into the end zone all game long. The defense kept Washington in the game until the final minute when it surrendered a go-ahead touchdown to Bears running back Roschon Johnson. However, Daniels dialed up the right play to give the Commanders the win, improving their record to 6-2 on the season.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 9 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Target Standout Edge In Latest Mock Draft
• Marcus Mariota Proved Himself for Commanders
• For Commanders TE Ben Sinnott, 'Taylor Swift' Was Just the Beginning
• WATCH: Jayden Daniels Hail Mary Lifts Commanders vs. Bears