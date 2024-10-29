Commanders Fan-Voted Game Ball Awarded Following Miracle Week 8 Win
The Washington Commanders' Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears has stirred up a lot of emotion on both sides of the contest.
For Commanders fans and media, the improbable win is being viewed as even more evidence that a new day of football in The District has truly arrived.
Bears fans and media on the other hand are dissatisfied with how things went on offense and want coordinator Shane Waldron replaced as play-caller or altogether fired for his decisions made in the loss to Washington.
The immediate aftermath of the game hasn't calmed all of the emotions, and some found it difficult to even pinpoint one Commanders' player worthy of the fans' game ball. Ultimately, however, the fans did settle on one player, quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Jayden for me, for fighting through injury to be there for his team," said one voter, highlighting Daniels' ability to not only tough through the still-lingering rib injury suffered the week prior to produce his first 300-yard passing game as an NFL quarterback and ultimately dig out a last-second victory.
Ultimately, Daniels received 69 percent of the votes with receiver Noah Brown who brought in the Hail Mary pass to win the game came in second with 19 percent voting for him.
If 'All' was an option, it's possible that would have been the winner judging by some respondent comments.
"All. Where is the vote for "All"? Lol," one voter said. Meanwhile, another commented, "The whole team. It’s hard to pick one. (Defensive tackle Johnny Newton) made some big plays, Jayden of course a little banged up, all the receivers (that was a Td catch by (tight end Zach) Ertz by the way) don’t forget (cornerback Benjamin St-Juste) with a great 4th down tackle in the open field, although he had a late pass interference. Great win HAIL HAIL HAIL"
