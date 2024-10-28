Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. Details How He Stays in 'Attack Mode'
The Washington Commanders have season a franchise turnaround this season, as they have a 6-2 record through eight games just one year removed from posting a 4-13 record. The arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn have played a key role in that, but running back Brian Robinson Jr. has leveled up as well.
Just two years ago, Robinson hit the headlines after being struck twice by bullets, suffering wounds that would leave him fearing for his life. The Commanders star running back detailed to Tyler Dunne of "Go Long" how the life-altering moment has changed life on the gridiron.
“I wasn’t sure what news I was going to get," Robinson told Dunne.
While the team has made all the necessary moves to turn the club around, the arrival of Robinson as a star has tremendously boosted the team's ability to compete. He's channeled the anger from that scary night to the football field.
While he could have lost his life, Robinson made a full recovery and is living out his dreams in the NFL. After surviving a shooting, Washington's running back believes there isn't anything he can't do.
“There’s obviously PTSD,” Robinson said. “It hits you in ways you really don’t see it. To where it becomes natural. I just know, ‘Yo, I’ve been through everything. I can battle anything that’s up against me.’ As long as I keep my mind in the right space — to stay in attack mode — I can take down anything in front of me. I can really take this tree down by myself. Even though it might take a thousand chops at it. I’m going to take it down. I know I can take it down.”
Through eight games, the Alabama product has logged 461 yards on 101 carries -- an average of 4.6 yards per carry -- as he's found the end zone on six different occasions. He doesn't make people miss his tackles with elusiveness, he runs right through them. He plays a tough, physical style of football.
“Sometimes I run people over and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you just f***ing ran somebody over!’ I’m like, ‘I ain’t even feel that shit. I ain’t even feel it!’ Sometimes I hit people so hard and my intent behind it is to f*** people up anyway. I don’t even feel how much of power I put into certain hits," Robinson continued.
To Robinson, the shooting made him even stronger, as has everything else he's dealt with to get to this point, and now he's playing a key role in the Commanders being one of the most entertaining football teams in the league during the 2024 NFL season.
