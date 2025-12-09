What Jayden Daniels, Zach Ertz injuries mean for Commanders in power rankings

The Washington Commanders are struggling with eight consecutive losses but also injuries to two top players in quarterback Jayden Daniels and tight end Zach Ertz.

The injuries, coupled with a 31-0 loss in Week 14 to the Minnesota Vikings, has the Commanders moving down three spots in NFL.com writer Eric Edholm's power rankings. The team now sits at No. 26 after being No. 23 last week.

"That’s now three games, each roughly a month apart, where Jayden Daniels has left a game he started with injury," Edholm wrote. "It’s fair to wonder if we’ll see him again in 2025 because why would we?

"Entering the season, he was viewed as the crown jewel of an ascending franchise that won 12 games and reached the NFC Championship Game, and now the Commanders are suddenly in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick. Eight straight losses will have that kind of effect on a team.

"Throw in Zach Ertz's torn ACL, and the suffering only has gotten worse. Dan Quinn was a Coach of the Year candidate last season, but he has had no solutions for the Commanders’ issues, which suddenly run deep and wide. This is going to be a fascinating offseason for this wayward team."

READ MORE: What Commanders have to prove after playoff elimination

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Commanders slip in power rankings amidst injuries

The teams that rank below the Commanders in the power rankings are the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Commanders have four weeks to jostle for positioning in the power rankings. But with injuries to Daniels and Ertz, it remains to be seen how much the team will be able to grow.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 as they visit the Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday inside MetLife Stadium. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on Fox One or the NFL app.

READ MORE: Commanders fear a 'legendary' career might have just ended



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

•﻿ Commanders receiver admits to 'toughest' career moment before return

• Commanders rookie earns praise from Kliff Kingsbury

• Commanders offensive starter carted back to locker room with scary knee injury



• How to watch Commanders vs. Vikings: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

