Commanders vs. Chiefs GAMEDAY: Who Started For Washington at Running Back?

The Washington Commanders received a lot of questions this past week about running back Antonio Gibson and his status as the starter for the football team.

Time and time again the answer was general and non-committal one way or the other.

But on Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs, Gibson was in to get the game started as a kickoff returner, and rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was on the field to start the game behind quarterback Carson Wentz.

Gibson led the NFL in running back fumbles in 2021, and pressure mounted quickly this preseason after two training camp practice fumbles, and then another in-game giveaway last Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

In contrast, Robinson took his first carry of the preseason for 11 yards, and only went on to impress even more as the final series for Washington's starters came to a close with the rookie finding the end zone on a one-yard run.

A clear message appeared to be sent to Gibson in that same game when the third-year back got work with Taylor Heinicke and the second-team offense.

But just in case, Gibson also got special teams reps on punt protection, and work with rookie quarterback Sam Howell and the third-team offense in early practices this week.

Then, he was seen taking reps as a kick return specialist while getting mixed back in with the first team as a running back, although Robinson appeared to earn the larger share of work.

Finally, on Thursday, Robinson was the only back held out of special teams preparations, leaning just about everyone to assume he was on the cusp of becoming the team's starting running back.

Those assumptions became fact on Saturday, and it looks like the Commanders may have found a new starting running back on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.