Martavis Bryant Status Revealed for Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins

The Washington Commanders could see veteran receiver Martavis Bryant make his team debut today.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders wide receiver Martavis Bryant hasn't played on an NFL field in six years, but that could change on Saturday when his team takes on the Miami Dolphins in the preseason.

Bryant, 32, signed with the Commanders on Tuesday, but coach Dan Quinn believes he has made enough progress to warrant some consideration to play today along with quarterback Trace McSorley.

"We will see where we can and it's much like Trace [McSorley], to say what plays can we do? The easy thing there is as you're getting to it, say these are the handful of plays that you'd feel comfortable calling with he and Trace in and that way they can perform fast too because that's important for us. We're not going to put a guy out there that's not ready to compete and perform. If the package can be learned by Saturday in a very small amount, then we'd be willing to do that for sure," Quinn said.

Bryant signed with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys last season on the practice squad back in November, but he never made an appearance with the team.

Bryant is still a longshot to make the Commanders roster with such a young receiver group. However, an impressive performance in the preseason could get the Commanders to rethink some things.

