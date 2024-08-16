Commander Country

Washington Commanders WRs Fighting for No. 2 Role Behind Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders are hoping to get closer to finding Terry McLaurin's sidekick.

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are hoping Jahan Dotson can be their No. 2 wide receiver next to Terry McLaurin, but he has yet to earn the role in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

“There's a lot of guys that are really battling," coach Dan Quinn said. "I've been really impressed with [WR] Olamide [Zaccheaus] and I thought he's had a really strong camp. I'm looking forward to getting [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] some extra work into here, [WR] Jahan [Dotson], [WR] Dyami [Brown]. So that's where we're at and then the special teams is gonna have a factor in that as well.”

As a former first-round pick, Dotson should be considered the favorite, but Quinn is trying to look for something specific.

"Yeah, I think with all the guys that we were talking about at that spot, the urgency, the run game, the pass game," Quinn said. "So, the quickness in and out of breaks, so not everybody plays the same spot ... but I do wanna see with he and with all the other guys really finding some really competitive moments that plays after the catch the blocks at the point of attack. Sometimes even in man to man during this phase of evaluation, did he beat the person even though the ball didn't go to that spot? So, I'm really trying to evaluate them with and without the ball.”

Dotson is expected to play a decent amount of snaps in the team's game tomorrow against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

