Dolphins Kendall Fuller Comments on Facing Washington Commanders, WR Terry Mclaurin
MIAMI -- The Washington Commanders paid a visit to the Miami Dolphins this week for a joint practice on Thursday and an upcoming game on Saturday.
It was the first meeting since the two last faced in a Commanders loss at FedEx Field last season, but that wasn't the only reunion happening on the field.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller's contract with Washington expired at the end of last season and in the ensuing offseason he signed a two-year $15 million deal with the Dolphins, leading him to welcoming his old teammates to face off against his new ones.
“It was fun," Fuller said according to Alan Poupart of Miami Dolphins On SI about seeing his old team again, and players like former teammate Terry McLaurin. "The football side of it too, but also just the relationships you build when you’re at a place for so many years. It was fun just seeing the guys. Competing against them again, competing against Terry (McLaurin). I think the first or second rep of practice he had a touchdown on me, so to be able to make a play at the end but just to go back and forth and compete against guys, go against a different team, it was fun man. It was just a blessing. It’ll be fun on Saturday to compete with everybody, so I had fun.”
The first team-on-team period of the practice saw each side's offensive and defensive units squaring off in the red zone. During that set, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels connected on five touchdown passes - one of them being to McLaurin who uncovered in the back of the end zone with Fuller in coverage.
Fuller got the last laugh, however, as he intercepted a pass intended for McLaurin on the final pass of the practice, and after the receiver slipped getting into his break on an out-route that Daniels had thrown with anticipation.
While Fuller is used to facing McLaurin from their years of practicing against each other, he did notice that this version of the Washington offense is different than what he's been used to.
“They were definitely stretching the field. Especially early on, they were quick tempo stretching the field," Fuller said. "That first period they definitely came out strong. As a defense, we’ve got to be able to handle that adversity whenever we face it early on. Just how much quick tempo they had, the talent they have, the quarterback they have, it definitely is a great offense to go against. So many different guys, so many different playmakers, but definitely just how much they stretch the field and the tempo that they play with.”
The Commanders are hoping the differences Fuller noticed will lead to a different experience for the franchise and its fans. One with more winning than Fuller and McLaurin were able to experience together during their days in Washington.
