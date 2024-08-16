Former Washington Commanders CB Excited to Compete Against Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their second preseason matchup when they face off against the Miami Dolphins in beautiful sunny Florida on Saturday night. Last game we saw rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels shine in his NFL debut before being pulled from the game to get the backups some meaningful action.
Daniels will get another chance to showcase his abilities this Saturday and former Washington Commanders' cornerback Kendall Fuller is excited to match up against the former second-overall pick while expressing his desire for Daniels to have a bright future.
"I’m excited to compete against him on Saturday and hoping he has a good future and enjoys it in Washington," Fuller said.
“I like him, man. I haven’t watched the tape yet, but how he carries himself. He looks like a pro; he looks like he has an edge. It looks like he trusts his ability a lot. I mean, shoot – even just looking on YouTube, social media, I heard about him checking a play in the first preseason game, and to be able to have that confidence as a rookie, to go out there and play football… At the end of the day, a lot of the times you rely on Xs and Os, and sometimes you just got to play football. I’m excited to compete against him on Saturday and hoping he has a good future and enjoys it in Washington.”
Fuller was a productive player during his two stints with the Commanders that spanned six seasons. He also spent a couple of seasons with the Chiefs and just recently made his way to Miami this offseason. Playing his former team there will always be some extra juice, but adding the fact that Daniels will play will only heighten things for the Dolphins and Fuller.
It is great to see a former player show love back to the organization that drafted him and for Fuller his excitement and respect can't be expressed enough about getting to face such an talented quarterback such as Daniels.
The Dolphins and Fuller will face off against the Commanders and Daniels tomorrow night in Miami.
