Multiple Teams 'Scared to Death' of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Potential
Yes, we know that it is a new era for the Washington Commanders after flipping the entire franchise from staff to players, but what we don't quite know yet is how this team will come together, look, and produce once pads come on during training camp and meaningful games start taking place when the regular season kicks off.
However, despite the fact that there are unknowns widely surrounding the Commanders, many around the league are intrigued by what Washington can be and even some have worries about the level that they can get to according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"I've had multiple people this week bring up unprompted, like, 'I'm kind of scared to death of what Washington could be with Jayden Daniels'..."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
"I've had multiple people this week bring up unprompted, like, 'I'm kind of scared to death of what Washington could be with Jayden Daniels because he's got the high-end running ability, like some of these other quarterbacks we've seen come in, but he is more advanced as a passer'," Fowler reported. "Like, it was brought up to me to comp with Lamar Jackson. Maybe not quite as good of a runner as Jackson was, but good enough, but a better passer at this stage of his career than Jackson was. So, really, the offensive line is the one thing that could be holding back Washington's offense, because they have a lot of skill to go along with Daniels."
Being compared to Lamar Jackson is already an honor in and of itself, but being comped to him before even playing a down and being regarded as a more complete passer at this stage of their respective careers is astounding. Daniels possesses elite-level play at every juncture. He is a proven passer coming off a 40-touchdown performance on his way to earning the Heisman Trophy and has shown the capability to get outside the pocket to make plays as well accounting for over 3,000 yards on the ground during his time at Arizona State and LSU.
Washington looked to improve their offensive line this offseason and it should be leaps ahead of being the worst unit in the league last season. If the O-line can hold up then the sky is the limit for Daniels and the Commanders' offense for the foreseeable future.
