Where Washington Commanders Still Need To Add Help Around QB Jayden Daniels
History has shown the Washington Commanders they need a quarterback to truly contend on a yearly basis in the National Football League (NFL).
Sure, there are teams who have won Super Bowls with the likes of Trent Dilfer (Baltimore Ravens), Brad Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and even Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles) who was a backup behind former Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz until injury cost him the rest of his championship season.
However, despite Washington having won Super Bowls with quarterbacks some wouldn’t consider all-time greats, it knows that the Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Tom Brady (New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and even the Matthew Staffords (Los Angeles Rams) of the worlds are necessary to build a championship squad.
Each of them brings something different to their team, but each does something that helps to elevate their squads when they’re on the field. They also each have help. Something CBS Sports says the Commanders need to give No. 2 overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels if they hope to cash in his special skills for a Super Bowl title in the near future.
“After taking LSU's Jayden Daniels as the quarterback of the future, the Commanders also need a left tackle of the future after releasing Charles Leno,” Josh Edwards wrote in his NFC team needs column earlier this month. “A competition between Cornelius Lucas and third-round selection Brandon Coleman ensues.
“Edge rusher would be the other area at which they should throw future assets after sacrificing Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the rebuild.”
The spoiler alert here would come in the identification of trench play as absolutely critical to success in football. Just take the San Francisco 49ers who turned ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ quarterback Brock Purdy into a Super Bowl contending leader of their franchise after making him the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Purdy has done some good things, of course, and his accomplishments should be credited appropriately, but there’s no doubt a solid set of players on the line of scrimmage has helped on each side of the ball.
While Washington has made strides across the field, CBS Sports believes more needs to be done, and likely will be when the time for it arrives.
For now, the time for seeing if Daniels is that next great NFL quarterback is coming much sooner.
