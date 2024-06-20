New Washington Commanders LB a Top Candidate for First-Time Pro Bowler in 2024
The Washington Commanders were one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2023 but will be looking to improve on that with a breath of fresh air entering the building with a new coaching staff and players. The Commanders' season was so brutal that they didn't place a single player on a Pro Bowl roster - well I guess you could count Montez Sweat before he was traded to the Bears.
Either way, the franchise will be looking to correct that this season as they brought in veterans and talent all over the roster to right the ship. The Commanders currently have former Pro Bowlers on their roster, but CBS Sports believes there is a player in Washington who has the potential to make his first-ever Pro Bowl in 2024, linebacker Frankie Luvu.
"A downhill difference-maker during his recent time with the Carolina Panthers, Luvu now joins a Dan Quinn-led Commanders club that also features savvy veteran Bobby Wagner. As a blitzing off-ball starter, he should excel."
READ MORE: Antonio Gibson Speaks on Washington Commanders
The former undrafted free agent out of Washington State signed a three-year, $31 million deal with the Commanders this offseason after solidifying himself as a tackling machine the past couple of seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Since becoming a full-time starter, Luvu has compiled 236 tackles (29 TFL), 20 QB hits, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.
Luvu will pair up nicely with veteran Bobby Wagner in the middle of the defense this offseason and should bring a different level of attitude and leadership to a unit that has been greatly missing a guy who led by his play on the field. If he can come in and immediately impact the defense like he did in Carolina there is reason to believe that reaching a Pro Bowl is in his sights in a larger market like Washington.
READ MORE: Commanders Reach Ticket Deposit Settlement
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.